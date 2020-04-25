Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
For more information about
Phyllis Roy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean Roy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Jean Roy Obituary
ROCHESTER - Phyllis Jean Roy (Sandy Bear), 67, died unexpectedly in Rochester, N.H. Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Dover, N.H. July 15, 1952, daughter of Jean and Leah Roy.

She is survived by two sisters Cheryl (spouse Alfred) Denoncourt, Center Ossipee N.H. and Penny Peace; daughter Tina Marie Lambert, granddaughter Amanda Seale and grandson Alexander Austin, all from Rochester, N.H.; and son Wayne Lambert of N.Y.

Full obituary, please go to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -