ROCHESTER - Phyllis Jean Roy (Sandy Bear), 67, died unexpectedly in Rochester, N.H. Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Dover, N.H. July 15, 1952, daughter of Jean and Leah Roy.
She is survived by two sisters Cheryl (spouse Alfred) Denoncourt, Center Ossipee N.H. and Penny Peace; daughter Tina Marie Lambert, granddaughter Amanda Seale and grandson Alexander Austin, all from Rochester, N.H.; and son Wayne Lambert of N.Y.
