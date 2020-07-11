DOVER, N.H. - Phyllis Lillian Lane, 94, passed away at Bellamy Fields in Dover, N.H. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 where she resided for the past two years. The daughter of Ralph and Bertha Hurlburt, Phyllis was born on Jan. 6, 1926 in Boston, Mass.
A graduate of Quincy High School in 1943 and Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing in 1946, Phyllis spent her adult years working, with pride, as a registered nurse in many hospitals, including Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H. Phyllis completed her career working in the surgical office of Dr. Joseph Britton.
Phyllis married William N. Lane of Northampton, Mass. on June 14, 1947 and together they raised four children. Phyllis was predeceased by William in 1995 after 48 years of marriage.
Phyllis and her husband, Bill, were both licensed pilots and enjoyed taking trips with family and friends in the family plane. Together they traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada and the Bahamas.
Phyllis spent most of her adult life in Rochester, N.H. and was a long-time member of the First Church Congregational. She was very active in her community and served as a board member on various boards including the Professional Advisory Board for the Strafford County Homemakers, Gafney Home, the Juvenile Court Diversion Board, the Green Scholarship Board and served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross.
Phyllis enjoyed walking on the beach, gardening and caring selflessly for her family. An avid reader, she was often seen with a book in hand. Until her health started to decline in her 90s you could find her working in her gardens, mowing the lawn, climbing ladders to clean the gutters or do other house repairs. She attended water exercise classes at the gym right up until this year.
Phyllis is survived by four children, Kenneth, Ronald, Garry and Nancy Lane Fuzy, their spouses and eight grandchildren.
Her selfless love of her family, strong work ethic, pursuit of education, and strength and determination will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Bellamy Fields for the extraordinary care of Phyllis over the past two years.
A family memorial will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to the charity of one's choice
