Priscilla Faye Tuttle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE - Priscilla Faye Tuttle, 93, of Fox Garrison Road, died peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Born August 9, 1926 in Lee, NH, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Sadie (Wiggin) Lang.

Priscilla loved her family and spent many hours with her grandchildren who she cherished.

Priscilla follows her husband Lewis Tuttle who died in 1991. She is also predeceased by her nine sisters.

Survivors include Gordon Tuttle and wife Annette of Concord, N.H.; Allan Tuttle and wife Bonnie of Lee, N.H.; three grandchildren, Danielle, Philip and Christopher and five great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H., on Saturday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. A Graveside Service will follow in Lee Hill Cemetery on Saturday, June 20 at 12 p.m., all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oyster River Youth Association (ORYA). Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved