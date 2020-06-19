LEE - Priscilla Faye Tuttle, 93, of Fox Garrison Road, died peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Born August 9, 1926 in Lee, NH, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Sadie (Wiggin) Lang.
Priscilla loved her family and spent many hours with her grandchildren who she cherished.
Priscilla follows her husband Lewis Tuttle who died in 1991. She is also predeceased by her nine sisters.
Survivors include Gordon Tuttle and wife Annette of Concord, N.H.; Allan Tuttle and wife Bonnie of Lee, N.H.; three grandchildren, Danielle, Philip and Christopher and five great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H., on Saturday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. A Graveside Service will follow in Lee Hill Cemetery on Saturday, June 20 at 12 p.m., all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oyster River Youth Association (ORYA). Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Priscilla loved her family and spent many hours with her grandchildren who she cherished.
Priscilla follows her husband Lewis Tuttle who died in 1991. She is also predeceased by her nine sisters.
Survivors include Gordon Tuttle and wife Annette of Concord, N.H.; Allan Tuttle and wife Bonnie of Lee, N.H.; three grandchildren, Danielle, Philip and Christopher and five great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H., on Saturday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. A Graveside Service will follow in Lee Hill Cemetery on Saturday, June 20 at 12 p.m., all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oyster River Youth Association (ORYA). Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.