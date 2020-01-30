Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Priscilla Gavel Obituary
DOVER - Priscilla Gavel, 90, of Dover, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her children. Born in Kittery, Maine, Priscilla was the daughter of Eugene and Hildred Lewis.

Priscilla was sustained through life by her faith, humor and love of her family and friends. She is survived by her sister Pauline; children Charlotte, Joel and Wendy; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Galen Gavel and brother Elmer Lewis.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Priscilla's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall or for additional information.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
