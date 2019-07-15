|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - After a brief illness, Priscilla J. Glidden, 79 of Wellsweep Acres, wife of Fred Glidden died Friday, July 12, 2019 in Rochester and has gone on to be with our Savior, Lord Jesus Christ.
Born in Somersworth, N.H. June 19, 1940 one of 10 children, daughter of Joseph H. and Rose Lemieux. She attended Dover and Rochester Schools.
Priscilla worked at Davidson Rubber for several years. She and her husband worked many jobs together to include, taking care of an estate for David and Peggy Rockefeller in New York, and Berwick Academy in South Berwick, Maine. Before retiring in 2003, she and her husband did contract work for the Trust for Public Land and lived at Lake Tarleton in Piermont, N.H. working as Officer Manager for Lake Tarleton Land Management, 5200 acres. She was Secretary/Treasurer of Lake Tarleton Association and a founding member.
She enjoyed corresponding with family and friends as she did this all of her life by sending letters and making personal greeting cards on the computer. She loved and enjoyed all of her toy poodles, Teddy Bear, Smokey Bear, Panda Bear and Yogi Bear.
I would like to share a true story that was told to me by a very dear friend of ours from Boston several years ago before he was married. Out of the clear blue sky, he said to me, "You know of all I have, my wealth, money has never been an issue for me." Then he said, "What I don't have is what you and Priscilla have. You may envy me for all of what I have, but what you don't know I envy you and Priscilla for what you have." I think he had been wanting to say this for a long time, but he didn't elaborate anymore about it. A woman we associate with now recently said there will never be another Fred and Priscilla. I know what I have had for over 61 years, a devoted wife and helpmate. We shared unconditional love and trust for each other and have many precious memories together. Yes, as our friend implied, she was special and more precious than any worldly possessions, and this can never be taken away; only for now.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Fred A. Glidden whom he married July 3, 1958; two wonderful children, Kevin Glidden and wife Susie of Brownville Jct, Maine; Gail (Glidden) Cushing and partner Dale Rodney of Rochester, N.H. She enjoyed her four grandchildren and thankful she lived to see them grow up, Heather and husband Kyle Feather, Pittsburgh, Penn., Brian and his wife Jessica of Milo, Maine, Christopher and partner Casey of Milo, Maine, and Rebecca (Glidden) Gerrish and husband Kevin of Brownville Jct, Maine. She is also survived by her three great grandchildren, Kase Feather, Alexandria Glidden, and Alexander Glidden. As well as her soon to be fourth Kay-Lyn due to be born in August.
She is also survived by one brother, Albert Lemieux and four sisters, Annette Lemieux, Patricia Massingham, Joanne Adams and Helen Lemieux; sister-in-law, Bertha Trask and husband Ronnie of Rochester, N.H.; brother-in-law, Allen Glidden and wife Ida of Rochester, N.H.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Lena Poulin 1986, three brothers, Robert Lemieux,2012, Edgar Lemieux,2013 and Conrad Lemieux, 2017.
Priscilla would say, your most valuable treasure is your family. She also valued all of her diversified friends, rich, famous, and poor she made over the years in many different kinds of settings throughout the northeast to include her home at Wellsweep Acres. Priscilla was like a magnet making friends with every contact.
SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will be Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
A graveside service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, North Main Street, Wolfeboro, N.H. with Pastor Morgan of Grace Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages everyone to be mindful daily of ones in need, children, elderly, homeless and those who are ill to reach out to them instead, as you see suitable. The family would like to thank all whose have kept Priscilla in their prayers.
