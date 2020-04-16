|
|
DOVER - Priscilla Marie Smith, 87, of Dover, N.H., died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living in Dover. She was born on December 2, 1932 in Somersworth, N.H. to Peter N. Chasse and Marie Louise (Vachon) Chasse.
She married Martin Francis Smith Jr., on October 11, 1952, and they had five children.
Priscilla grew up in Somersworth, and graduated valedictorian of her class from Somersworth High School. She was very active in her school and served as National Honor Society President, Student Council President, Class Secretary, Yearbook Business Manager, and participated in many activities including Cheerleading, Drama and French Clubs, and Class Reporter. After high school, Priscilla took a job as a Payroll Technician at General Electric Company in Somersworth, where she met Martin.
Priscilla and Martin were married, settled in Dover and built a house on Hayes Lane using the same plans his dad, Martin F. Smith Sr., used to build his house on Woodland Road. There she and Martin raised their five children. Priscilla was an amazing homemaker and also kept busy with school volunteering and making the family home a place all of the neighborhood children loved to gather at. When her youngest child entered high school, she then returned to work as a personal secretary at New York Life Insurance Company, in Dover, N.H. She became interested in Real Estate and went on to receive her license. Priscilla had a long and very successful career as one of the seacoast's most well respected Realtors. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors, the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, and the Strafford County Board of Realtors. She received Realtor of the Year 1989, the Honor Society Life Member in 1991, and was a consistent Multi-Million Dollar Producer. In addition, she was a member of DeWolf's President's Club.
Priscilla was always active in the community and served as a Service Club Member for Quota International of Dover, New Hampshire; participated in the Wentworth Douglas Hospital Auxiliary; Community Service Committee for the Board of Realtors and Chair for eight years of the Daffodil Days Cancer fundraiser for Realtors. She retired from real estate in 1997 and she and Martin moved to their beach house in Hampton, N.H.
Priscilla had many hobbies and interests including sewing, flower gardening, ceramics, skiing, crafts, and tennis. Her children have many memories of her making their prom dresses and turning dried weeds she found in the woods into beautiful decorations. Priscilla created fun for her children out of the simplest items. Even basic daily chores became a time for learning and bonding. The home on Hayes Lane was a haven of joy and comfort for all of her children.
Priscilla's family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to all of the staff at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living in Dover, N.H. The care they gave Priscilla, as well as Martin, for the past four years was nothing short of amazing. Their smiles, comfort and genuine caring will never be forgotten.
Survivors include her children; Marcia Stacy wife of the late Gary Stacy of Dover, N.H., Kathryn and Steven Corey of Blue Ridge, Ga., Helen and Donald Rist of Dover, N.H., Margaret Stanley and Greg Durlacher, of Amesbury, Mass., and Martin F. Smith III and Deedra Benson of Dover, N.H.; six grandchildren Alex and Carolyn Corey, Aaron and Abigail Rist, John D. Stanley, Martin F. Smith IV, and one great-grandchild, Cooper Douglas Stanley. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Martin F. Smith Jr., in 2019.
SERVICES: The immediate family is gathering for a private burial and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date and announced here. In lieu of flowers, the family of Priscilla wishes for your donations to go to the . Donations can be made at www.alz.org/MANH or sent to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA, 02452. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020