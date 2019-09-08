Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Durham Community Church
17 Main St.
Priscilla Richards Phenix


1920 - 2019
Priscilla Richards Phenix Obituary
DURHAM, N.H. - Priscilla Richards Phenix passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Riverside Rest Home in Dover.

Born in Durham on April 8, 1920 to Dr. Alfred E Richards and Katharine Barrows Richards, she is survived by her children Alan of Chocorua, N.H., his son Matthew, and Katharine, in Boulder, Colo. and her children Spencer and Christina.

A graduate of Abbot Academy and Smith College, she was an editor at Channel 11 and the secretary of the Durham Community Church before she retired.

She loved all music, including Beethoven, Bach, Brubeck and Benny Goodman. Known locally as "an adorable monument," she was a tireless volunteer for N.H. Public TV, an avid Red Sox, Bruins, and UNH sports fan, tennis buff, and swimmer.

SERVICES: Her memorial service will be held at the Durham Community Church, 17 Main St., on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her name to the Durham Community Church Music fund http://ccdurham.org/ or NHPBS.org.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
