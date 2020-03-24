Home

More Obituaries for Priscilla Roucher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla "Skip" Roucher

Priscilla "Skip" Roucher Obituary
ROCHESTER - Priscilla "Skip" Roucher, 75, of Rochester, N.H., passed away unexpectedly March 20, 2020, at Wentworth Douglas Hospital with her family at her side. She was born June 25, 1944 to the late Albert H. and Alfreda (Bibeault) Roucher.

Priscilla worked at Watt's Fluid Air in Kittery, Maine for 35 plus years before retiring where she made many friends that lasted her lifetime.

Priscilla was passionate about two things: her family, who she loved endlessly; she always had hugs, kind words, encouragement and support for all, next her music; throughout the years she entertained family, friends, and the public with her beautiful voice and talent playing the guitar and accordion.

Priscilla is survived by her daughter of heart Kimberly Ferland and her husband John "Jack" Ferland of Rochester, N.H.; sisters Denise Rush of Lowell, Mass., Diane Fraser and husband Bobby of Lyndonville, Vt.; Aunt Pauline Shapiro; and Godchild Natalie Rush of Lowell, Mass.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Priscilla was predeceased by her sister Cecile St Peter and brother Albert G. Roucher.

SERVICES: When safe to do so, there will be a celebration of life remembrance in Priscilla's honor announced.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020
