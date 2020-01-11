Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Priscilla Walsh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Walsh


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Walsh Obituary
ROCHESTER - Priscilla Walsh, 93, formerly of Rochester, N.H., passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Epsom, N.H., after a long illness. She was born May 13, 1926 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Harold and Lucille (Grenier) Dorr.

She had resided in Rochester most of her life and worked as a sales representative for Rosanne's Dress Shop. Priscilla enjoyed playing golf and was a past member of Rochester Country Club and Farmington Country Club. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church.

The widow of Frank Robert Walsh, she is survived by her daughter, Darcy Walsh; grandson, Niles Sowa and wife Karin; two great grandsons, Marcus and Jackson Sowa; sister, Noreen Ramsden; three nieces, Michelle Sinclair, Lisa Blattner, Dina Soucy; nephew, Mark Myers.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Farmington, N.H. at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -