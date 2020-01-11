|
ROCHESTER - Priscilla Walsh, 93, formerly of Rochester, N.H., passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Epsom, N.H., after a long illness. She was born May 13, 1926 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Harold and Lucille (Grenier) Dorr.
She had resided in Rochester most of her life and worked as a sales representative for Rosanne's Dress Shop. Priscilla enjoyed playing golf and was a past member of Rochester Country Club and Farmington Country Club. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church.
The widow of Frank Robert Walsh, she is survived by her daughter, Darcy Walsh; grandson, Niles Sowa and wife Karin; two great grandsons, Marcus and Jackson Sowa; sister, Noreen Ramsden; three nieces, Michelle Sinclair, Lisa Blattner, Dina Soucy; nephew, Mark Myers.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Farmington, N.H. at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020