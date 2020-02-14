|
DOVER - Rachel E. St. Lawrence, 78, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 18, 1941 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorilla (Turcotte) Theoret.
She had worked in accounts receivable for Hussey Seating for many years, and was a lifelong resident of Rollinsford.
Rachel was very active in both the State and Dover Emblem Club, holding several positions including President. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, going to casinos and attending shows, and most of all loved attending and supporting her granddaughter's sporting events.
Members of her family include her children James St. Lawrence and wife Wendy of Ossipee, N.H., Deborah Tennison and husband Mark of Branson, Mo., and Joseph St. Lawrence and wife Michelle of Milton, N.H.; her grandchildren Aarika, Felisha, Stephanie, Erin, and Shannon; and her brother Roger Theoret and wife Pauline of Dover, N.H.; great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Ronald St. Lawrence in 1995.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be announced in the spring. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020