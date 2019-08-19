Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Rachel Nadeau
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Rachel H. Nadeau


1961 - 2019
Rachel H. Nadeau Obituary
ROCHESTER – Rachel H. Nadeau, 57, passed away Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at her home following a period of failing health.

Born Oct. 25, 1961 in Biddeford, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carol (Toussaint) Lacroix.

Rachel was a graduate of Dover High School, class of 1979, and had worked as an accountant for the City of Somersworth.

Members of her family include her husband Ronald J. Nadeau of Rochester, N.H.; her daughter Bailey Nadeau of Savannah, Ga.; her brother Michael Lacroix of Florida; sister Susan Luke of Florida; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave. Dover, N.H.

A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019
