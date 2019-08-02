|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Ralph E. Tingley, 67, of 47 Salmon Falls Road died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born July 30, 1951 in Rochester, N.H. He was the son of the late Philip and Lorraine Tingley.
Ralph was a lifetime resident of Rochester. He was employed as a master welder at Davidson Rubber Company. Ralph enjoyed bowling at the Bowlaway Lanes, camping at Mi-Te-Jo Campground in Milton. He was a member of the Graniteers Drum and Bugle Corps, a horseshoe champion, a dedicated coach for Rochester Youth Hockey Program, Roger Allen Baseball organization and coaching multiple Little League teams.
Ralph is survived by his sons Erik Tingley and Jarrett Tingley, both of Rochester; granddaughter, Lydia Tingley of Dover; brothers Mike Tingley of Florida, Bob Lewis of Rochester and sister Kathy Lewis of Lebanon, Maine; sister in laws, Kathy McGurty of Windham and Kim Pelletier of Rochester.
He was predeceased by his wife Pat Tingley in 2018.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly Funeral Home, 86 South Main St, Rochester, N.H. 03867.
Burial will be private.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019