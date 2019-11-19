|
SANFORD, Maine - Ralph O. Ecker Jr., 83, of Sanford, Maine, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Ralph is survived by his wife Jeanne T. (Morin) Ecker of 63 years; son Sonny Ecker and wife Darlene; daughter Kathy Russ and husband David; grandchildren Sonny Ecker Jr., and wife Jessica, David Ecker and wife Christina, Tiffany Ecker and partner Trevor, Adam Russ and wife Olga and Kevin Russ; as well as great-grandchildren Rylee Collins, Kennedy, Joley and Katelyn Ecker and Sophia Russ.
Ralph was a loving father, husband and grandfather and friend to all. Ralph was an Air Force Veteran. He worked as a police officer in Somersworth, N.H. for five years. He then retired from Purity Supreme of Rochester, N.H. after 21 years.
He loved to travel with his wife Jeanne and enjoyed rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots. Ralph was always there for family and friends and will be greatly missed.
SERVICES: Funeral services for Ralph will be private. Ralph will be laid to rest at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019