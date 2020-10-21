PASCAGOULA, Miss. - Ramon George Bonenfant, Jr., 57, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in his home in Pascagoula, Miss.



Ramon was born in Boston, Mass. to Ramon G. Bonenfant, Sr., (deceased) and Sheila A. (Verna) Vancour, on Feb. 25, 1963.



He graduated from Portsmouth HIgh School, Class of 1981 and then served in the U.S. Air Force in Ankara, Turkey.



Ramon enjoyed hiking, biking, and kayaking. He had quite an eclectic collection of music and movies. He loved watching the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox with his dad. Ramon was involved with volunteering at several VA facilities in the country; spending many hours trying to help the homeless. Ray also was an avid reader of the bible and studied at the seminary of Franciscan Friars in New York.



Ramon is survived by his mother Sheila Vancour of Portsmouth, N.H.; his siblings Heidi Wood and husband Paul of Somersworth, N.H.; Beth Riendeau of Somersworth, N.H.; Joseph Bonenfant, of Portsmouth, N.H.; Suzanne Hague of Portsmouth, N.H.; and Kristen Cornell, of Somersworth, N.H. He also had several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced soon.

