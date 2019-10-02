|
SOMERSWORTH - Ramona Elaine Francoeur (Andreason), 84, of Somersworth, N.H., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mona was born in Rochester, N.H., on August 10, 1935, daughter of the late Nels and Gertrude (Tufts) Andreason and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1953.
Mona worked in the restaurant business for many years, Weeksies, Snack-n-Soda, and most notably as the owner of the Poultry Shop & Deli in Somersworth. She was also the first female driver for C&J Limo. However, she may be best remembered for her gift of cooking.
She was an avid reader, an artist in several mediums: oil painting, stained glass, and home crafts to name a few. She also had a very big heart, opening her home to anyone who needed a place from time to time, accompanied with good advice.
Mona is predeceased by her brother, Ronald, daughter, Roxanne, and son Bobby. She is survived by her brother, Robert; her sons, Michael, Scott, and Emile; her daughter, Leeann; her granddaughters, Laura, Cori, Chelsey, Sarah, Lindsay, Allison, and Aubrey; her grandsons, Drew and Jaden; her great-granddaughter, Millie; also her nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Mona will be celebrated at a gathering to be held at the Somersworth American Legion on October 6, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. In keeping with the big heart of Mona, everyone is welcome!
Published in Fosters from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019