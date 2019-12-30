Home

Randy H. Clough


1962 - 2019
Randy H. Clough Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Randy Howard Clough, 57 of Somersworth, N.H. passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at home. Born on Nov. 2, 1962 in Rochester, N.H. He is survived by so many family and friends that loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.

Randy attended Somersworth schools and worked many years for General Electric. He was a passionate softball player and played many years for the Prime Tanning team in the Gonic Softball Sunday League

Randy was a kind, compassionate person who was always seen with a smile on his face. He loved his children Brandon and Nicole more than anything.

Randy, we will miss you forever and you will live on in our memories until we meet again.

SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Life in Randy's honor on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall, High Street, Somersworth, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
