Ray C. Brackett Jr.
1930 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH – Ray C. Brackett, Jr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 18, 1930 in Greenland, N.H., the son of the late Ray C. Sr. and Edna (Reed) Brackett. He is predeceased by his sisters, Annie Townsend and Cece Collette. He has resided in Portsmouth, N.H. for 62 years and is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, who he loved until her last moment, Shirley L. (Bachman) Brackett. He is survived by his five children; Donna Nault of Mesquite, Nev., Rose Woodcook of Hyde Park, Vt., Ellen Bergeron of Portsmouth, N.H., Alan Brackett of Lebanon, Maine, and Wayne Brackett of Portsmouth, N.H..; 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, honorably discharged in September of 1951. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea. During his service he earned the Korean Medal, Japanese Occupation and Good Conduct Commendations.

He enjoyed his yearly trip to Las Vegas with Shirley, was an avid Boston sports fan, and was happiest when surrounded by family, often times telling one of his jokes.

Ray's family would like to recognize and thank his daughter and best friend, Ellen Bergeron and his beloved son-in-law Grant Bergeron. It was their love and dedication for both their parents that made it possible for them to stay in the lifelong home they made, always surrounded by those that loved them.

The family would also like to extend and special thanks to Beacon Hospice for their wonderful support and care for both Ray and Shirley in their final days.

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A funeral service will be held privately. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Greenland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave, Suite 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801. For online condolences, visit; www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
