Raymon S. Gerrish
1932 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Raymon S. Gerrish, 88, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home after a period of failing health. Born March 11, 1932 in San Diego, Calif., the son of the late Raymon and Mary (Lafara) Gerrish.

Ray spent most of his teenage years in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, after high school ray enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and later reenlisted in the Navy during Vietnam during the time in which he served earned three Bronze Stars, after 20 years of service Ray retired in 1973. And returned to his beloved New England.

Members of his family include his wife, Joann (Caldwell) Gerrish of Rochester; his sons, Steven Gerrish and his wife Christine of Manchester, Dwight Gerrish and his wife Susan of Rollinsford, Thomas Gerrish and his wife Robin of Athens, Ala., and Raymon Gerrish of Raleigh, N.C.; his daughter, Donnalee Gerrish and husband Marvin Chandler of Wilson, North Carolina; his step daughters, Lois Pomerleau Carroll of Hampton and Diane Pomerleau Pineo of North Hampton and their husbands; his brother, Richard Gerrish of Plaistow.

He is predeceased by a daughter, Kelly Gerrish Kouris, a sister, Charlotte Gerrish Hubbard, a brother, John Gerrish, stepdaughters; Cheryl Pomerleau, and Suzanne Pomerleau Christenbury, he is also predeceased by his first wife, Joanna Carpenter Lindsey.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19, at 11 a.m. with visitation to be held one hour prior in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
