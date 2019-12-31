Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Davis Obituary
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Raymond Davis, 73, of North Berwick, Maine, went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019. Born September 30, 1946; to Wallace and Olive (Quimby) Davis.

Ray attended Spaulding High School and worked in the trucking and excavation business for 40-plus years, owning his own business and served as the Lebanon Road Commissioner for six years.

Raymond leaves behind his wife of 55 years Rose (Downs) Davis; daughter Rhonda and husband Don Beaupre; sisters Pat Harmon and Bonnie Ellis; brother Wayne Davis; grandchildren Brian and Matthew Hutchins and Cote Davis.

SERVICES: A memorial Service will be held on January 3, at Union Freewill Baptist Church, Jim Grant Road, Lebanon, Maine at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1005, Lebanon, ME 04027.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -