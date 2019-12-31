|
|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Raymond Davis, 73, of North Berwick, Maine, went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2019. Born September 30, 1946; to Wallace and Olive (Quimby) Davis.
Ray attended Spaulding High School and worked in the trucking and excavation business for 40-plus years, owning his own business and served as the Lebanon Road Commissioner for six years.
Raymond leaves behind his wife of 55 years Rose (Downs) Davis; daughter Rhonda and husband Don Beaupre; sisters Pat Harmon and Bonnie Ellis; brother Wayne Davis; grandchildren Brian and Matthew Hutchins and Cote Davis.
SERVICES: A memorial Service will be held on January 3, at Union Freewill Baptist Church, Jim Grant Road, Lebanon, Maine at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1005, Lebanon, ME 04027.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020