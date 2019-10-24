|
DOVER - Raymond J. Richard, of Dover, died at Langdon Place of Dover on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the age of 91. "Ray"" was born in 1928.
He was raised in Dover and attended Dover schools. In his high school yearbook, next to his photo was his favorite saying, "Laugh and the world laughs with you". That saying described Ray throughout his entire life. He was a perpetually happy man and was always doing something for others, never for himself.
After graduating from Dover High School, he joined the US Army and was a veteran.
Ray was the son of Daniel F. and Armande (Roberge) Richard. The Richard family ran and continues to run the family business, D. F. Richard Energy. Ray was Vice President of D. F. Richard.
Ray was an active and involved member of St. Charles Church in Dover as well as the Parish of the Assumption where he had been a Eucharistic minister as well as an usher and worked every turkey supper.
Ray was a very active man. He loved hockey; loved the Bruins and UNH Hockey. Ray played hockey into his sixties and at that time was on the "Old Bucks and Pucks" hockey team. He also loved Milton Three Ponds. He lived on the lake in Milton for a period in his life. He loved swimming, boating, and water skiing. He would think nothing of bringing his children and his children's friends, water skiing for hours at a time.
Family was everything to Ray. He married Joanne (Routhier) in 1953, and they had three children and remained happily married for 66 years.
A big part of Ray's life was his D. F. Richard family. He loved working with his brothers and sister, his sons, daughter and nephews. He loved his company and employees. He was a hard worker with a work ethic second to none.
He is survived by his wife Joanne; three children and spouses: his daughter Denise and husband Barry of Durham, N.H., his son Marc and wife Julie of Winchester, N.H., and his son David and wife Stacey of Wolfeboro, N.H.
He also leaves behind a brother and sister that he loved dearly; Robert Richard and his wife Lucille and his sister Anita Corain. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Scott, Katie, Jonathan, Owen and Claire; his great-grandchildren Kian and Nora; his step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law Joan. He loved them all with all his heart. In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his brother Normand.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Langdon Place Memory Care for all of the love and care they provided Ray as well as Wentworth Homecare & Hospice. We are eternally grateful.
SERVICES: A wake will be held on Friday, November 1, from 4-7 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home at 621 Central Ave., Dover. A funeral service will be held at the Parish of the Assumption at St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 2. A burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Memorials in his name may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society (CVHS). Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019