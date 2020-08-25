1/1
Raymond R. Lambert Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Raymond R. Lambert, Sr., 84, of Rochester, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a long illness. He was born at home in Rochester, N.H. on February 7, 1936 to Albert and Cecile Lambert.

He was educated in Rochester Schools and worked in the shoe industry as a stitching room foreman until Timberland moved their operations to Tennessee and Puerto Rico. He worked at Seaborne Rehab in maintenance and retired from Handy Hardware in 2002. Raymond was a lifetime member of the Rochester Elks Lodge #1393.

He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Mary Jane; his two sons, Raymond Lambert, Jr., his wife April of Lebanon, Maine, their two daughters, Heather (Keith) Boivin and their children Mara and Ryan of Lebanon, Maine and Tracy (Matt) Enking of North Waterboro, Maine, his son, Steven and wife Doris, their children, Tiffany (Brian) Dabrieo their four children, Paeton, Ava, Zoey and Zachary; Stephanie (Josh) Nesbitt and their two children Hailey and Owen, Steven(Kelcey) Lambert, II of Georgetown, Texas, their daughter, Adeleigh; Shawn Lambert and his girlfriend, Mariah of Rochester; sisters, Pauline (Richard) Gosselin and Madeline Murphy, both of Rochester, N.H.; several in-laws, cousins ,nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his parents, sister, Cecelia, brother, Paul, two great-granddaughters, Mabrie and Jillian Lambert.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved