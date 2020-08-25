ROCHESTER - Raymond R. Lambert, Sr., 84, of Rochester, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a long illness. He was born at home in Rochester, N.H. on February 7, 1936 to Albert and Cecile Lambert.
He was educated in Rochester Schools and worked in the shoe industry as a stitching room foreman until Timberland moved their operations to Tennessee and Puerto Rico. He worked at Seaborne Rehab in maintenance and retired from Handy Hardware in 2002. Raymond was a lifetime member of the Rochester Elks Lodge #1393.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Mary Jane; his two sons, Raymond Lambert, Jr., his wife April of Lebanon, Maine, their two daughters, Heather (Keith) Boivin and their children Mara and Ryan of Lebanon, Maine and Tracy (Matt) Enking of North Waterboro, Maine, his son, Steven and wife Doris, their children, Tiffany (Brian) Dabrieo their four children, Paeton, Ava, Zoey and Zachary; Stephanie (Josh) Nesbitt and their two children Hailey and Owen, Steven(Kelcey) Lambert, II of Georgetown, Texas, their daughter, Adeleigh; Shawn Lambert and his girlfriend, Mariah of Rochester; sisters, Pauline (Richard) Gosselin and Madeline Murphy, both of Rochester, N.H.; several in-laws, cousins ,nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his parents, sister, Cecelia, brother, Paul, two great-granddaughters, Mabrie and Jillian Lambert.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice
