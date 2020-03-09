|
ROCHESTER, N.H. – Raymond Joseph "Joe" Tremblay, 89, of Rochester, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Raymond was born on Oct. 31, 1930 in Gonic, N.H. the son of the late Joseph Tremblay and Beatrice (Castonguay) Lemire.
Raymond was a lifelong resident of Rochester. He was employed at Nissen Bakeries as a driver for bread delivery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving in the Korean War. He was an avid sportsman, enjoyed playing tennis and softball, and was a member of Club Victoire.
Raymond is survived by his son Mark Tremblay and wife Cathy of Portsmouth, daughter Sheila Morse of Dover, grandchildren Ryan Morse, Katie Tremblay, and Michelle Bingham, two great grandchildren, Brant and McKenna Bingham. He is predeceased by his wife, Josephine and brother, Roger Tremblay.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of God, 2 Howe Street, Rochester, NH.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the R. M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation to be held one-hour prior, in the chapel of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St, Rochester, NH.
Burial will be in the spring at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Gonic, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020