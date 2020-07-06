1/1
Rena Drew Fortier
1931 - 2020
MILTON, N.H. - Rena Drew Fortier, age 89, of Depot Pond Road, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Born and raised in Pittsfield, N.H. on Feb. 25, 1931, the daughter of Dwight S. Drew and Eunice C. (Downs) Drew. She moved to Milton in 1941.

Rena was an owner and operator of Rena's Corner Kitchen in Milton. She had worked as a cook for the Milton School Lunch Program, also as a substitute teacher in the Milton School System, and as a production worker for Willey Brothers.

She was a member of the Milton Community Church, a past member of Bell Ringers of Union and Milton Historical Society.

Survived by her two sons, Dwight K. Fortier of Milton, N.H. and Les W. Fortier and wife Laura of Brooksville, Fla.; a sister, Beverly F. Starkey of Orange, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, William Fortier, in 1976; and her two sisters, Lola E. Drew and Norma Cutter.

A Celebration of Rena's Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Chocorua Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rena's name to Cornerstone VNA:178 Farmington Rd, Rochester, NH 03867. To express condolences please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peaslee Funeral Home Farmington - Farmington
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
