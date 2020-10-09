BERWICK, Maine - Rene Lucien St. Pierre, 83, lifelong resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 with his family by his side after a period of declining health.
He was born in South Berwick on Feb. 14, 1937, the oldest son of Lucien and Clara (Lambert) St. Pierre
He attended St. Michael's grammar school and was a 1956 graduate of Berwick High School.
An incredible hard worker, Rene was a farmer, used car dealer, 37 year dedicated employee and supervisor at General Electric, and served in the Army National Guard artillery division in his younger years.
Rene married the love of his life Marion Higgins in 1961 and together they proudly raised their three children on the family farm on Wentworth Road.
Many friendships were formed at his car dealership 'Rene's Used Cars' in Berwick over the years with customers and fellow car dealers. It was a hobby he truly enjoyed.
In his younger years when not at his dealership, or at his "second shift" job at General Electric, he could be found working at the family farm with his younger brother Eddy, and his sons.
Retirement was good to him as it allowed more time in the fields driving his favorite Allis Chalmers Tractors and making hay in the sunshine, an activity he enjoyed right up to the end with his brother, sons, and grandsons. He took great care in being a good steward of the land and caretaker for the animals.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Marion; a daughter Sandra Chaplin of Berwick; two sons David and his wife Monica of Berwick; Dana and his wife Jennifer of North Berwick; grandchildren Alyssa Melson, Amber Chaplin, Benjamin, Anna and Luke St.Pierre; brother Eddy St.Pierre and his wife Monique from Berwick, and numerous relatives.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Beacon Hospice, who with Rene's granddaughter, Amber, took such great care of him in his final days.
A communicant of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in South Berwick, services for Rene will be announced at a later date.