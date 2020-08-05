1/1
Rhona Lillian Panteledes
1934 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Mrs. Rhona Lillian Panteledes passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Rhona, daughter of the late Philip and Alice Roy, was born September 2, 1934 in Rochester, N.H.

A graduate of Holy Rosary High School (Rochester, N.H.), Rhona was Catholic who spoke fluent Canadian French, enjoyed crocheting/sewing, loved cats and dogs, people watching and listening to music at the beach with her husband John.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, Augus 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 North Main St., Rochester. Burial will follow in The Greek Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 4, 2020
John and family, we are so sad to hear of Rhona’s passing and extend our deepest sympathies.
Brad and Rainy (Gray) Stevens
August 4, 2020
John:
So very sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you and keeping you in my prayers. Take care.
Sylvia Steele-Boudreau
Friend
August 4, 2020
I never had the honor to meet this Lady. Met her husband John. Sounds like she had a wonderful life and very blessed. My sincere sympathy to all that knew and loved her.
Becky Seckendorf-Ruel
August 4, 2020
John and family, I am very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Robert Dandeneau
Friend
August 4, 2020
Glenn & Family,
John & I are so very sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Laura Turgeon
Friend
August 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and love to the family for your loss of your mother.
Love Tom & Sheila Gowen
Tom & Sheila Gowen
Friend
August 4, 2020
To Brian and family. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Sorry for your loss. We are here for you don’t hesitate love Gary and Terry Demers ( The love of neighbors)
Gary,Terry Demers
Friend
August 4, 2020
To our beautiful Grammy. Thank you for the loved you shared with us. We will always remember your sweet hugs and kisses. We will cherish our fun and silly memories we Shared together. We will take the best care of Grampa for you and make sure to keep your memory alive forever. We Miss you so much already xoxo Rylie, Ava, and Brynn.
Jill Panteledes
Family
