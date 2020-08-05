ROCHESTER - Mrs. Rhona Lillian Panteledes passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Rhona, daughter of the late Philip and Alice Roy, was born September 2, 1934 in Rochester, N.H.
A graduate of Holy Rosary High School (Rochester, N.H.), Rhona was Catholic who spoke fluent Canadian French, enjoyed crocheting/sewing, loved cats and dogs, people watching and listening to music at the beach with her husband John.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, Augus 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 North Main St., Rochester. Burial will follow in The Greek Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
