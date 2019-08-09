|
SOMERSWORTH - Ricco Vaughn Chanthapho was born in Exeter, N.H. on June 22, 1991 to Thonglo Chanthapho of Sanford, Maine and Sonja Soucy of Somersworth, N.H.
Ricco V. Chanthapho passed away peacefully the evening of Monday, August 5, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital while surrounded by family and friends. Ricco left us tragically as a result of his disease and struggles with Opioid addiction. With the help of family and friends and through rehabilitation, he was able to maintain a normal life. Unfortunately, his disease consumed him to the point of no return.
Ricco will be remembered for his kind, loving heart, his humor, his strength, his genuineness and compassion and his artistic talents which included his YouTube channel where he freestyled rap and uploaded videos of his music. Ricco valued family and loved unconditionally. His motto was "Family First".
Ricco leaves behind his father, Thonglo Chanthapho (wife Dusty); mother, Sonja Soucy (husband Mike); sister, Tia Rose; brother, Keeno Kenneth; half-brothers, Remy and Tavion; stepsisters, Aylah, Madison and Nichole; stepbrother, Jyron; son, Carter Vaughn Chanthapho; grandparents, Keo Chanthapho, Mary Vetterline, Dick and Joanne Vetterline; several uncles, aunts and cousins who love and cherished him and will all miss him dearly.
SERVICES: Services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019 at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Lee, NH 03861.
In lieu of Flowers, donation may be sent to: The Plymouth House Scholarship Fund, 446 Main St., Plymouth, NH 03264. To sign an online guest book, visit, www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019