MIDDLETON, N.H. - Richard A. Bowden, age 80 formerly of Route 153 died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Epsom Healthcare Center.
Born on Nov. 30, 1939 in Arlington, Mass., the son of Max E. Bowden and Emily Viola (Place) Bowden. He grew up in New Durham, N.H., moving to Middleton, N.H. in 1982 and lived there for 37 years. He has resided at Epsom Healthcare for several years.
Richard retired as a Master Sargent from the U.S. Air Force, he had also worked for the U.S. Postal Services and Thompson Center Arms.
An active member of many Veterans organizations to include VFW, American Legion D.A.V. serving as Military Chaplain for 10 years, and a Pease Greeter.
He enjoyed deep sea fishing, traveling, spending time camping at Prince Edward Island and gardening.
Survived by his three children, Christine E. Esparza, Catherine E. Libby, and Ernest A. and wife Mandy Bowden; a brother, Wayne D. Bowden; a sister, Susan Wixon; six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia I. (Edwards) Bowden.
SERVICES: A calling hour from 9:30 a.m. with memorial service at 10:30 a.m. will be held: Friday August 21, 2020 at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington. Interment will follow at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com