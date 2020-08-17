1/2
Richard A. Bowden
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIDDLETON, N.H. - Richard A. Bowden, age 80 formerly of Route 153 died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Epsom Healthcare Center.

Born on Nov. 30, 1939 in Arlington, Mass., the son of Max E. Bowden and Emily Viola (Place) Bowden. He grew up in New Durham, N.H., moving to Middleton, N.H. in 1982 and lived there for 37 years. He has resided at Epsom Healthcare for several years.

Richard retired as a Master Sargent from the U.S. Air Force, he had also worked for the U.S. Postal Services and Thompson Center Arms.

An active member of many Veterans organizations to include VFW, American Legion D.A.V. serving as Military Chaplain for 10 years, and a Pease Greeter.

He enjoyed deep sea fishing, traveling, spending time camping at Prince Edward Island and gardening.

Survived by his three children, Christine E. Esparza, Catherine E. Libby, and Ernest A. and wife Mandy Bowden; a brother, Wayne D. Bowden; a sister, Susan Wixon; six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia I. (Edwards) Bowden.

SERVICES: A calling hour from 9:30 a.m. with memorial service at 10:30 a.m. will be held: Friday August 21, 2020 at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington. Interment will follow at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/.

To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Peaslee Funeral Home Farmington - Farmington
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Peaslee Funeral Home Farmington - Farmington
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Interment
12:30 PM
N.H. State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peaslee Funeral Home Farmington - Farmington
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peaslee Funeral Home Farmington - Farmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved