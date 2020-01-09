Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
6 Madbury Road
Durham, NH
View Map
Dr. Richard A. Fralick


1937 - 2019
Dr. Richard A. Fralick Obituary
DURHAM - Dr. Richard (Dick) Alston Fralick, 82, of Durham, N.H. passed away suddenly on Friday, December 20, 2019, while visiting with his family in Tahoma, California. He was born in Boston on July 27, 1937 to the late Charles and Kathryn (Calnan) Fralick.

He leaves his loving wife of 54 years, Katharine (Katy) Glennon Fralick; his son Thomas Peter Fralick and wife Emily Moore Fralick, grandsons Oliver P. and Finn Henri Fralick of Tahoma, Lake Tahoe, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son HansPeter Fralick and his brother Arthur Fralick and sisters Kathy F. Costa and Karen F. Chiary.

SERVICES: A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 6 Madbury Rd., Durham, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dick's name to Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation, 143 Pleasant St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
