Richard Harris
Richard A. Harris


1926 - 2019
Richard A. Harris Obituary
ROCHESTER - Richard A. Harris passed away peacefully at his Rochester home on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born October 26, 1926 in Ipswich, Mass., to the late Nathaniel and Bessie Mae (Chapman) Harris.

Richard enlisted in the US Naval Air at a young age serving at the close of World War II. After leaving the service Richard spent many years as a plant supervisor at Sylvania in Exeter, N.H.

Well known as an avid hunter and fisherman. Friends fondly remember his many stories and adventures. Richard was quietly strong, easy going, hard working and had a quick wit. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his loving wife Nancy (Barry) Harris of Rochester, N.H.; his daughter Lydia Harris of Haverill, Mass.; his son Nathaniel Harris of Ipswich; along with their children and grandchildren. Richard's extended family includes his wifes children and grandchildren and their spouses.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
