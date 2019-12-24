|
SOMERSWORTH – Richard A. Jacques, 86, passed away Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at Riverside Rest Home, following a period of failing health.
Born Feb. 5, 1933 in Dover, N.H. he was the son of the late Alderic Jacques and Caroline (Vachon) MacIntyre.
Mr. Jacques had worked at Moore, Kidder Press and Harris Graphics for many years, retiring from Harris Graphics. He was a life member of the Dover Lodge of Elks #184.
Members of his family include his wife Patricia (Murphy) Jacques of Somersworth, N.H.; his children Susan Cormier, Michael Jacques, and Steven Jacques all of Rochester, N.H.; Sharon Bennett and husband David of Wells, Maine; and Richard J. Jacques and wife Patricia of Somersworth, N.H.; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one brother Bruce MacIntyre of Lee, N.H.
He was predeceased by his father Alderic Jacques and his mother and stepfather Caroline and Richard MacIntyre.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 4, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dover Elks Lodge, 282 Durham Rd., Dover, N.H.
Donations may be made to Riverside Rest Home in his name.
