Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Richard Jacques
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dover Elks Lodge
282 Durham Rd
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jacques
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Jacques

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Jacques Obituary
SOMERSWORTH – Richard A. Jacques, 86, passed away Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at Riverside Rest Home, following a period of failing health.

Born Feb. 5, 1933 in Dover, N.H. he was the son of the late Alderic Jacques and Caroline (Vachon) MacIntyre.

Mr. Jacques had worked at Moore, Kidder Press and Harris Graphics for many years, retiring from Harris Graphics. He was a life member of the Dover Lodge of Elks #184.

Members of his family include his wife Patricia (Murphy) Jacques of Somersworth, N.H.; his children Susan Cormier, Michael Jacques, and Steven Jacques all of Rochester, N.H.; Sharon Bennett and husband David of Wells, Maine; and Richard J. Jacques and wife Patricia of Somersworth, N.H.; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one brother Bruce MacIntyre of Lee, N.H.

He was predeceased by his father Alderic Jacques and his mother and stepfather Caroline and Richard MacIntyre.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 4, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dover Elks Lodge, 282 Durham Rd., Dover, N.H.

Donations may be made to Riverside Rest Home in his name.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -