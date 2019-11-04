Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Schneider


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Schneider Obituary
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Richard A. Schneider, age 64, of Somersworth, N.H. passed away on Monday, Oct. 28 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital with his wife by his side.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1955 in Oshkosh, Wisc.; the son of Robert E. and Joyce M. (Faust) Schneider.

Richard was a graduate of Appleton High School East. He proudly served his Country in the U.S. Navy (Submarines). Richard continued his career at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as Security Manager, Retirement with 43 years and two months of Dedicated Government Service in May 2019.

Richard enjoyed outdoor activities; fishing, camping, hiking, and scuba-diving with his daughter (Amber Schneider).

Richard is survived by his wife of 20 years (Yvette); his daughter; Amber (Ryan) Stout, Texas; his sisters; Sue (Mike) Moore, Arizona; Cindy (Jaye) McDonald, Georgia; Deborah (Jerry) Bures, Wisconsin; his brothers; Jeff (Wendy), Wisconsin; Gregory (Dana), Wisconsin; and cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Richard will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.

To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in Fosters from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -