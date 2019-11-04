|
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Richard A. Schneider, age 64, of Somersworth, N.H. passed away on Monday, Oct. 28 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital with his wife by his side.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1955 in Oshkosh, Wisc.; the son of Robert E. and Joyce M. (Faust) Schneider.
Richard was a graduate of Appleton High School East. He proudly served his Country in the U.S. Navy (Submarines). Richard continued his career at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as Security Manager, Retirement with 43 years and two months of Dedicated Government Service in May 2019.
Richard enjoyed outdoor activities; fishing, camping, hiking, and scuba-diving with his daughter (Amber Schneider).
Richard is survived by his wife of 20 years (Yvette); his daughter; Amber (Ryan) Stout, Texas; his sisters; Sue (Mike) Moore, Arizona; Cindy (Jaye) McDonald, Georgia; Deborah (Jerry) Bures, Wisconsin; his brothers; Jeff (Wendy), Wisconsin; Gregory (Dana), Wisconsin; and cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Richard will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019