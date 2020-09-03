ROCHESTER - On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Richard Allen Tyler Sr., of Rochester, N.H. passed away at the age of 84.



He will be lovingly remembered by son; Richard Allen Tyler Jr., wife Audra; granddaughter Ashley Bentley, husband Brian Bentley; brother Gerald Tyler; sisters Pamela Essex, Patricia Bordeaux, and Margaret Record.



Richard, born March 11, 1936 in Gorham, N.H., joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and married the love of his life, Janice. They traveled for several years and welcomed their son, Richard Allen Tyler Jr. in 1968.



In 1993 they became grandparents to granddaughter, Ashley. He enjoyed golfing, sports, spending time with family, and walking his dog.



Richard was predeceased by parents Leon and Stella Tyler, wife Janice Tyler, brothers John Tyler, Leo Tyler, Donny Tyler, sisters Betty Smith, Phyllis Barnes.



SERVICES: At Richards's request, no services will be held.







