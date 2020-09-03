1/2
Richard Allen Tyler Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Richard Allen Tyler Sr., of Rochester, N.H. passed away at the age of 84.

He will be lovingly remembered by son; Richard Allen Tyler Jr., wife Audra; granddaughter Ashley Bentley, husband Brian Bentley; brother Gerald Tyler; sisters Pamela Essex, Patricia Bordeaux, and Margaret Record.

Richard, born March 11, 1936 in Gorham, N.H., joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and married the love of his life, Janice. They traveled for several years and welcomed their son, Richard Allen Tyler Jr. in 1968.

In 1993 they became grandparents to granddaughter, Ashley. He enjoyed golfing, sports, spending time with family, and walking his dog.

Richard was predeceased by parents Leon and Stella Tyler, wife Janice Tyler, brothers John Tyler, Leo Tyler, Donny Tyler, sisters Betty Smith, Phyllis Barnes.

SERVICES: At Richards's request, no services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 27, 2020
Miss you already. Dick was a sunny person in the neighborhood. We could set a watch by his walking Bella each morning. Always upbeat and friendly. So happy to share the news of the arrival of the latest grandchild. May you be with your beloved wife and with the Lord in paradise. Prayers for the family.
Mike Rhonda S
Neighbor
August 23, 2020
Hello Richard, I know you are with your wife whom passed before you. I know your dog Bella was lucky to have you as you walked her very often. I know you served in the U.S.. Navy over 20 years during that time of the Korean confict (Thank you for your service.) I know you worked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for more than 20 years. Your job in the Sail Loft protected many workers inside the submarine. RIP another solid ciitzen !
Russell Cmejla
Neighbor
August 22, 2020
You was a good person enjoy seeing you every day always said hello and you would walk Bella everyday you will be missed
Audrey Chapman
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
Richard, I didn't know you well,but from what I knew from words exchanged between us,you were a kind,gracious gentleman. You lived around the corner from me,and I so enjoyed watching you walk "Bella" each morning......R.I.P. my friend.....
Donna Cmejla
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved