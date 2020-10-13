1/1
Richard E. Buckingham
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
ROCHESTER - Richard E. "Buck" Buckingham, 76, a resident of Rochester, N.H., passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a short illness. Richard was born on Oct. 7, 1944 in Portsmouth, N.H. to the late Jean Foss and William Buckingham.

Richard attended Manchester College and received a bachelor's degree in Accounting. He is a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed as accountant and then later as supervisor at Swift Meats in New Hampshire.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith Buckingham; his sister-in-law, Ginger Quinlivan; his nephews Marek Quinlivan and Brian Foss; and nieces Desiree Quinlivan and Rhonda Weaver.

Richard was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Gerald Foss and Arlon Edwards.

Please visit Richard's tribute page to sign the register book at www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
October 12, 2020
Judy so sorry to hear of Bucky's passing
Walter & Brenda Barstow
Neighbor
