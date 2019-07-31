|
|
July 5, 1921 – July 20, 2019
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Richard Elmond O'Brien passed on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Spring Hill, Fla. at the age of 98.
Richard, known as "Dick," to his family and friends, was born in Rochester, N.H. and lived there for over 70 years. He was in the Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1943. His career included working as a woolen mill factory worker, a horse trainer and in a print and office supply company in Rochester, where he retired in the 1980s. As a horse trainer, he traveled extensively around the United States and fostered a love for animals, later becoming a quintessential animal whisperer.
He was a compassionate man, taking care of those he loved, including his stepfather and stepson. As a young boy, he was orphaned at age 10 and his stepfather raised him like one of his own. Dick did the same with a young boy, after meeting the love of his life, Barbara Robinson O'Brien and her son, Harry Jewett, in the 1950s. Barb and Dick were married for 53 years and enjoyed life to the fullest.
His favorite memories were traveling to Maui, where they spent 14 winters, enjoying the beach, sun, card playing and meeting new friends. In 1995, he moved to Spring Hill, Fla. with his wife, and fine-tuned his golf and billiard games.
Dick O'Brien is the son of the late Gladys B. Kennerson O'Brien and Fred O'Brien, husband of the late Barbara J. Robinson O'Brien and the stepfather of the late Harold W. Jewett.
He is survived by his daughter in law, Linda Jewett of Vero Beach, Fla., granddaughter Kelley Jewett Yocum and her husband Chuck, and two great grandchildren, Gabrielle and Charlie of Hilton Head, S.C.
A private service is being planned in Maui, Hawaii, later this year, where both he and his beloved wife will have their final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Humane Society of the United States, National Wildlife Federation, or .
Published in Fosters from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019