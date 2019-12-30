Home

H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Richard Boyle
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 N. Main St.
Rochester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 N. Main St.
Rochester, NH
Richard F. Boyle


1928 - 2019
DOVER - Richard F. Boyle, 91, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Rochester, N.H. July 15, 1928.

He served 20+ years with the Air Force. Upon retirement he became a teacher and then Principal of Strafford Elementary in Strafford, N.H. He continued his teaching career at Rochester Catholic School, and then became Asst. Principal. He served as Board Member for the Holy Rosary Credit Union. He was a coach, mentor and dedicated family man.

He is predeceased by his parents Raymond and Velma (Shapleigh) Boyle, his first wife Gloria (Levesque) Boyle, and his sister Joanne (Boyle) Blanchette, and his aunt Mildred Boyle. He is survived by his wife Jeanne (Levesque) Boyle, his seven children: Rick and wife Violet Boyle, Michael and wife Brenda Boyle, Patty and husband Dan DeMarco, Carol and husband Greg Crawford, Lauren and husband Tim Sullivan, Betty and husband Bobby Harris, Brian and wife Jen Boyle. He has 12 grandchildren, several brother in-laws and sister in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Friends may gather at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 N. Main St., Rochester, N.H., 10 to 11 a.m. Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Foundation Fighting Blindness. Spring burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

To sign on-line guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
