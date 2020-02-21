|
DOVER - Richard Fitch, of Dover, died Monday, February 17, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Canaan, Conn., on April 21, 1945, he was the son of Richard and Margaret Fitch.
He is survived by his wife Elaine; daughter Jocelyn and husband Jay of Farmington; son Matthew and wife Amanda of Durham; son Benjamin and wife Bethany of Wolfeboro; grandchildren Gillian Bisson, Allison Bisson, Kieran Fitch, Gavin Fitch, Alexis Fitch and Kahlan Fitch; he also leaves a sister, Margaret Fitch of Tallahassee, Fla.
He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Fitch of Springfield, Ore.
Richard loved traveling, spending time with family, and the Patriots. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his kindness, positive attitude and sense of humor.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020