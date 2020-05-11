Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Richard G. Osborne Sr.


1937 - 2020
MARTINSBURG, W.V. - Richard G. Osborne Sr., born Aug. 4, 1937, passed on May 6, 2020 at the age of 82 years in Martinsburg, W.V.

Richard joined the U.S. Navy after high school in 1954 and enjoyed several Mediterranean cruises and traveled the world. He became a premiere Electrical Manufacturers Sales Representative, traveling Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont every month for more than 25 years. Richard volunteered in South Berwick, Maine, assisted a team to create the first Volunteer Rescue Squad and Ambulance service, Police Department Auxiliary, and was a Boy Scout Youth Leader. Richard was a 32nd Master Mason and proudly was a Past Master at St. John's Lodge in South Berwick, Maine. He was also a life-long member of the American Legion.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Isabelle Lessard and his first wife, Patricia Osborne.

Richard is survived by his spouse, Mary P. Osborne; children, Richard Osborne Jr., Randy Osborne, Troy Osborne and Trudy Blanchette, all of South Berwick, Maine; stepchildren, Ross Stover, of Martinsburg, Tracy Stover, of Palm Bay, Fla., and Lyn Dreyer, of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Geraldine Tsilis, of Rockville, Md., and Darlene Hayes, of South Berwick, Maine; 25 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A celebration of life along with a Military and Masonic Rites interment will be held at a future date.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from May 11 to May 14, 2020
