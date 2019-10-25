|
NEWMARKET - On Monday, October 21, 2019, Richard "Rick" Gallant, loving husband and father of three children, passed away. Born to Wilfred and Jeanne Gallant of Billerica, Mass., on April 20, 1953.
Predeceased by his father Wilfred, mother Jeanne and twin brother Robert.
Survived by his wife Lisa; their daughter Hope; sons Ricky and Patrick; granddaughter Brielle; siblings Lisa, David and Charles; along with several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Rick's ashes will be scattered privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 50 Legs, P.O. Box 8245, Clearwater, FL 33758 or at 50legs.org. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019