ROCHESTER - Richard Glidden (Bootie), 80, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Born in Exeter and raised in Newmarket, the son of Lauris Dana Glidden and Ruth Elizabeth Towle. Richard was a lifelong resident of the area.
He loved to fish and hunt, and enjoyed working in his yard.
He leaves his wife of 25 years, Linda Harriman Glidden; daughters Deborah Garland, Valerie Mcnally and Patricia Clay and husband Errol; two stepsons Dennis and Jeffrey Prescott; 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; he also leaves one brother, Lauris Glidden and half brother Carl Glidden and sister, Barbara Shaw.
He is predeceased by his mother and father and brothers and sisters, Betty Estes, Eleanor Isham, Velma Nesbit and Edgar and Charles Glidden.
SERVICES: There will be no calling hours.
