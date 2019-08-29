|
WELLS, Maine - Richard Joseph Bois Sr., 78, known to many as Dick, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Dover, N.H. on April 21, 1941, the son of Edgar W. Bois and Cora L. (Charron) Bois. Dick grew up in Dover, N.H., where he graduated from Dover High School. After high school, he enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist's Mate aboard the aircraft carrier USS Wasp (CVS-18). Following his discharge from active duty, Dick worked as a machinist at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Desiring to be his own boss, he left the shipyard and created Bois Construction Company, building residential structures. He worked alongside his then wife, Darlene, who served as realtor. Due to injuries, Dick was forced to give up the construction business. He and Darlene purchased and operated the Footbridge Motel in Ogunquit for over 20 years.
In his free time, Dick enjoyed snowmobiling, and was a member of the High Pines Snowmobile Club. He was an avid gardener and was always planting something. Fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing satisfied his passion for the great outdoors. He enjoyed building powered remote-control airplanes and making toys for his grandchildren.
Dick was active in several endeavors, including volunteering his talents to Habitat for Humanity. He was also a member of the Lion's Club and was a communicant of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church in Wells.
Dick is remembered for his infamous stories, his laughter and his big smile, his need to putter and his ability to fix just about anything. He loved his family, friends and community, and helping others, he will truly be missed.
He is predeceased by the mother of his children, Darlene Bois; his sister, Gabriel Thorpe; and his niece Kimberly.
Dick is survived by three daughters, Michele Bois-Gilbody and husband David of Freeport, Maine, Renee Johnson and husband Scott of Tyngsboro, Mass., Sherri Simmons and husband Jeffrey of Columbia, S.C.; his son, Richard J. Bois, Jr., and wife Susan of Ogunquit; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Hannah, Hayley, Xander, Cassy, Tristan, Matthew and Megan; three great grandchildren, Rose, Silas, and Owen; six nieces and nephews: Carol, Stan, Richard, Chad, Robbie and Timothy.
SERVICES: The family will receive guests from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Ocean View Cemetery, Wells. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Mother Seton House, Inc., PO Box 673, Fryeburg, ME 04037; or Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells, ME 04090, Attn: Jamaica Project.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019