Richard J. Swanson
1951 - 2020
STRAFFORD – Richard John Swanson, 69, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.

Born Feb. 23, 1951 in Everett, Mass., he was the son of Carl R. and Elise (Brown) Swanson. He was born the youngest of two children. His family moved to New Hampshire when he was nearly two years old and he was raised in Kingston. After attending high school at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, he went onto college at UNH in Durham where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business.

He worked in various retail positions for a number of years but his true interest was in antiques and collectibles. A born collector, starting with stamp and coins at a young age, he eventually branched out. As an adult he had numerous collections and often stated that he still had lots more to find. It was a treasure hunt.

Rich leaves behind his sister, Gale Teeri of Newmarket, N.H. and her husband, Robert; two nephews, Jon R. Teeri of Durham, N.H. and D. Kirk Teeri of Salt Lake City, Utah; and his dog Cheerio; and also many good friends especially Nancy and Ski.

SERVICES: There will be simple and informal burial on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Kingston.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the fall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the NH SPCA or any animal care facility of your choice.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Burial
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
