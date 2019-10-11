|
ROCHESTER - Richard James Asquith, 90, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, after a long and wonderful life.
He leaves his loving wife of 45 years, Christine (Lindsey) Asquith, and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was born and raised in Methuen Massachusetts, the son of Beatrice (Ramskill) and Bruce Asquith. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He moved to New Hampshire when he and Christine married and lived for many years in Portsmouth, Dover and Rochester, and was a longtime employee of the Rye school system.
A voracious reader, he loved to travel with friends and family, particularly to Europe, and kept detailed travel journals so he could share his adventures with others. His greatest love, however, was spending time with family, from frequent Sunday dinners to holiday gatherings.
SERVICES: A celebration of Richard's life will be held later this month.
Donations in Richard's memory may be made to or the charity of one's' choice.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019