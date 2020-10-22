ROCHESTER - Richard K. Emerson, age 87, of Rochester, N.H., passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He died at his home, surrounded by his loving family, and now sleeps peacefully awaiting the return of Jesus.



Richard was born on Oct. 14, 1933 in the home of his parents, Rex and Vivian (Trobaugh) Emerson (both now deceased) and was a lifelong resident of Rochester, N.H. He attended Gonic, N.H. elementary school and Spaulding High School. After graduating, he married his high school sweetheart Geraldine (Christie) Emerson with whom he spent 64 wonderful years. Together they raised a family which was very important to him and he loved spending time with them. He loved animals of all types and caring for them, especially his pet goats. He was a member of the Rochester Seventh-day Church all his life and a "Call" Fireman for the Rochester Fire Dept. in his younger years, being assigned to the ladder truck.



Richard was a hard worker and a great provider for his family. Out of high school he did several different jobs, including working at the Wyandott Woolen Mill in Rochester, but the desire to be self-employed finally came to fruition when he began his light trucking business. Eventually, it became a Building Demolition for Salvage business, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was well known for keeping a demolition site clean and tidy, and as the guy who probably had any type of building material (or anything else for that matter) you were looking for. He finally retired from the demolition work at 80 but still kept busy with odd jobs.



He was predeceased by his father Rex Emerson, his mother Vivian Emerson (Trobaugh), his brothers Rex Emerson Jr. and Charles Emerson, stepbrothers Edward Brown and Lawrence Brown and stepsister Ida Cuppy.



He leaves behind his wife, Geraldine (Christie), children Gerry Sweeney and her husband Ed, Kenneth Emerson and his wife Verna, Christie St. Cyr and her husband David, brother Donald Emerson and his wife Barbara all of Rochester, N.H. and brother Robert Emerson and his wife Lawreta of Fort Meyers, Fla.



SERVICES: There will be no calling hours, but there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial service in the near future as plans are finalized.



Cremation is under the care of the Edgerly Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester N.H. 03867







