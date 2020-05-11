Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
For more information about
Richard Houle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Houle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Houle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Houle Obituary
BEDFORD - Richard L. Houle, 86, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Bedford Falls Assisted Living Facility, due to complications of Covid-19.

Born in Haverhill, Mass. on April 24, 1934, he was the first-born child of Richard and Gertrude (Tremblay) Houle.

Richard is survived by a son, Sean Houle and his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Nicole Perreault and her husband, Erik; four grandchildren, Emily and Rosalind Houle and Connor and Murphy Perreault; two brothers, Robert Houle and Joseph Houle; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Richard's beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Ellen Houle, died two days later. He was predeceased by two brothers, Norman Houle and Paul Houle; and a sister Simone Houle.

Richard loved his grandchildren with all his heart and more as well as his extended family. He was EPIC in every sense of the word!

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, Nh is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Fosters from May 11 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -