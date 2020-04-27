|
|
ROCHESTER - Richard L. Reilly Sr., 90, of Rochester, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. He died in his home of natural causes.
He lived a full and fruitful life married to Jackie who predeceased him.
He is survived by his son Richard L Reilly Jr. and his wife Diane. Granddaughter Heather and husband Pete, great-granddaughter Gabriella Cote, grandson Travis and his wife Lindsay, great-grandchildren Dominic, Griffin, and Adelina Reilly. Daughter Janice Rawls and her fiance' Shawn Grant, grandson Zachary McVay and his wife Kayla, great-grandchildren Rhidyn and Jacki, granddaughter Kassendra Grant, great-grandchildren Jaylyn and Chase. Son Robert L. Reilly and friend Susan.
Service will be planned at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020