Richard Langley
1948 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Richard Langley passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Colonial Hill Center, Rochester, N.H. He was born in Schenectady, N.Y. on Nov. 6, 1948 the son of the late Robert and Carolyn (Walker) Langley.

Richard is survived by his two sisters, Carol and husband Robert Snyder and Susan and husband Thomas McLaughlin, one brother, Gary Langley and Linda Simmons, aunt, Jane Rogers, cousin, Larry Fretto and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery.

Donations in Richard's memory may be made to Colonial Hill Center or Constellation Hospice, 180 Low St. Newburyport, MA 01950.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Colonial Hill Center and the Hospice Team for the care, love and comfort that they gave to Richard.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
