WINCHENDON, Mass. - Richard M. Burden, Jr., 90, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Alliance Health at Baldwinville.

He was the husband of the late Patricia M. (Coleburn) Burden who was the love of his life. They were married in 1974.

He leaves his two sons, David Burden and James Burden; one stepdaughter, Kathleen (Young) Dwyer of Templeton; one stepson, James D. Young and his wife Sheila of Bellingham. He has several grandchildren including Kerianne C. Dwyer, Kathleen M. Dwyer and John J. Lupo all of Winchendon and Ashley M. Young of Bellingham as well as several great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson.

Dick is predeceased by a brother, Ernest Burden and a stepson, Daniel Young.

He was born in Saugus on April 24, 1930, a son of the late Richard M. Sr. and Beatrice M. (Clark) Burden. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a staff sergeant. Richard worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, in the treasury department as an accountant for many years. He was a Master Mason having been a member for over fifty years. He was a member of the Brethren of Mount Vernon-Galilean Lodge and was honored with the Veteran's Medal. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion.

Funeral services will be private. He will be interred in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St., Westminster, Mass. 01473 has been entrusted with Richard's care.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and Marissa Jenness funeral directors.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 8, 2020
Mr. Burden,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USAF during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
