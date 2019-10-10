|
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Richard M. Hatfield, 80, of Safety Harbor, passed away, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
He worked as a Real Estate Broker and a Christian. He served in the Coast Guard.
He is survived by wife, Racquel; son Richard M., Jr., and wife Sheree; and two grandchildren Aidan and McKenna.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held October 10, at 3 p.m. at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Clearwater, Florida. Hubbell Funeral Home, www.HubbellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019