Sylvan Abbey - Cemetery
2860 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park
Clearwater, FL
Richard M. Hatfield


1939 - 2019
Richard M. Hatfield Obituary
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Richard M. Hatfield, 80, of Safety Harbor, passed away, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

He worked as a Real Estate Broker and a Christian. He served in the Coast Guard.

He is survived by wife, Racquel; son Richard M., Jr., and wife Sheree; and two grandchildren Aidan and McKenna.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held October 10, at 3 p.m. at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Clearwater, Florida. Hubbell Funeral Home, www.HubbellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
