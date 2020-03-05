|
ROCHESTER - Richard M. Heselton (better known as "Hezzy"), 94, of Rochester, N.H., died at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born November 10, 1925; to Vivian and Emma Heselton.
Hezzy proudly served in World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart. He worked for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 30 years before enjoying a 35-year retirement.
Hezzy loved country music and spoke of meeting Tex Ritter. He also enjoyed Red Sox games, movies and cars, and was a familiar face at local auto shops. He read many newspapers and enjoyed discussing politics.
He is predeceased by his wife, Norma Ruth (Smith) Heselton; siblings, Willis Heselton, Howard Heselton, Barbara Belanger and Jacqueline Ward; daughter, Heidi Jo Jewell, and granddaughter, Stacey Heselton.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth Allain; children, Dana Heselton, Karen and Raymond Apac, Gary Heselton and Denise Doyon, Lori Heselton and Robert McKay, Cheryl and Carl Doore; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several close nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: His memory will be honored at a springtime graveside service. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020